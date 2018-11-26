Breaking: FG, ASUU in crucial talks over demands

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, are presently locked in a crucial meeting armed at re-opening negotiation over demands for improved funding for universities by the latter.



The meeting which began Monday, at about 5:30pm,was convened at the instance of the government through its representative and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu,to find a way in resolving the protracted issue that has resulted in the ongoing strike by the varsity teachers.

The ASUU team to the meeting which was ongoing at press time, was led by its President,Biodun Ogunbiyi while the Minister of Education and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, were the only ones on the government side.

Before the commencement of the meeting which had eight members from the side of the university teachers,Mallam Adamu announced that the meeting was only between the ASUU delegation and himself, asking all others present to excuse them pending the time they round off.

The meeting came as ASUU’s strike enters week four.

The last meeting between the lecturers and the government on Thursday, November 15, 2018, ended in deadlock as both parties failed to reach an agreement to call off the strike.

The meeting as gathered,is expected to x-ray all the areas in the 2017 Memorandum of Action, which the union claimed the government reneged on.

Details coming…