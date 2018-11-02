Breaking: Court stops NLC from embarking on strike action

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has restrained the organised labour from embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike next week.

Justice Sanusi Kado directed both the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to stay action pending the determination of a suit that was lodged by the Federal Government.

The order followed an ex-parte application that that was filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The application was moved on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata.

It will be recalled that the organised labour had vowed to proceed on a nationwide strike action from November 6, to protest alleged refusal by both the Federal and State Governments to implement the proposed N30, 000 new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.