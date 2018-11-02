Boko Haram terrorists raid 4 Borno villages, IDPs camp, kill 13

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Boko Haram insurgents on trucks with mounted guns and motorcycles, Wednesday night, attacked four communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State killing about 13 people and sacked two villages.

It was also gathered that the insurgents launched rocket attacks and forced their way into an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

An eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Alhaji Modu, disclosed that an Islamic cleric together with his wife and three children were burnt to death when the insurgents sacked their home at Bularin IDP Camp.

Alfred Audu, a member of a militia, known as Civilian Joint Task Force, who claimed he was on duty at the time of the attack, said the insurgents engaged troops in a bid to force their way into the communities.

Audu said the insurgents were pushed back when fighter planes were deployed to confront the invaders.

“They burnt down the village market, shops, houses, animals and vehicles. Many people died in the attack while others are still missing.

“Bularin village was razed and several tents in the camp destroyed. Many people were displaced in the attack,” Modu said.

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, yesterday, confirmed the death of eight persons in what it called a coordinated attack by Boko Haram insurgents at four communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Alhaji Bashir Garga, NEMA’s North-East Zonal Coordinator, disclosed in Maiduguri that 2, 940 persons were also displaced in the attack.

Garga disclosed that the insurgents attacked the communities and an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri on Wednesday night.

He listed the affected communities to include Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari and Gozari as well as Dalori 2 IDPs camp.

Garga said that six persons were killed at Kofa village while two others were killed in the IDPs camp.

He said: “The attack occurred on Wednesday night at about 8:00 pm; Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari and Gozari villages, which are close to Dalori IDPs camp, were affected.

“Many villagers fled to the Dalori IDPs camp for safety leading to the insurgents’ attack on the camp vicinity which claimed the lives of two displaced persons, making a total of eight deaths.

“The terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the villages and came in four vehicles and motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of the IDPs camp.

“Villagers, who ran into the bush for safety, have returned to their homes while the Borno State Fire Service contained the inferno.

“About 490 households with an estimated population of 2, 940 persons were displaced in the attack”.

Garga added that those who sustained injuries in the attack were treated at a clinic in the camp, while those with serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Maiduguri for treatment.

According to him, an assessment team was deployed to provide relief assistance to the affected persons.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, who visited the scene of the attack, sympathized with victims and assured them of immediate interventions by the government to alleviate their sufferings.