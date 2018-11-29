Blackberry back in Nigeria with Key2 smartphone

…promises organic marketing strategy

By Prince Osuagwu

After several years of absence in the Nigerian market, Phone manufacturer, Blackberry, has bounced back with an android blackberry smartphone called Key2 LE.

As part of strategies to reclaim its top spot in the market, the device maker announced a robust after sales support system with a one year warranty on all legitimately acquired phone at the right resellers.

It also promised to make its marketing strategies organic, deriving from research and development R&D that would tilt heavily towards what the Nigerian consumers want. With all these, it hopes to capture about five to 10 percent market share within the next one year.

Re-launching the blackberry brand with the Key2 smartphone in Lagos, recently, the company’s representative in Nigeria, Mr Kingsley Obaji said that Nigeria is the first place in Africa that Blackberry was launching the new Blackberry Key2 describing it as an alternative with sophisticated features needed in a country like Nigeria where options are highly required.

He said the new phone has access to millions of applications on Google store, offers constant security and protection of your upgrading system, regular Android security update and spots key features to manage users business, personal and social lives.

Also, VP Business development, Ngilex mobile Ltd, Thomas Larson, explained that the choice of Nigeria as the first country in Africa to have the Key2 smartphone was considering the tremendous push the Nigerian market gave the brand in all the years it remained active before temporarily withdrawing from the market a few years ago.

He said: “We are back and stronger. We chose Nigeria because of how central it is in our business. At least we cannot forget the push the Nigerian market has given us from the time we launched our first product here. So we couldn’t have gone elsewhere” he added.

The Key2 LE smartphone is a dual SIM, dual application android phone. It has a special application to help the user manage personal, financial and social activities.

The phone is powered by an un-removable battery capacity of 3000mAh which features a quick charge 3.0 charger. The battery capacity can last a user one day and extend into the next.

The device features a 4.5-inch, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1080 X 1620 pixels (434 ppi), 4GB RAM + 32/64GB onboard storage, dual rear camera of 13MP + 5MP and 8MP selfie camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with support for dual account.