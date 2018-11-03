Between Olubukola Bolarinde’s ‘Yellow Dot” and “Onidiri”

Content creation and talent management company, Yellow Dot Limited, was officially launched to the public amidst glitz and glamour over the weekend. Founded in 2013 by Olubukola Bolarinde, an architect and self-taught artist, with a keen eye for spotting talent, the company grew organically over the past five years, until it was formally incorporated on the 24th of April 2018.

Also, the company screened its first inaugural project, Onidiri, a beautifully shot short film. The stunning piece set on location in Kaduna and Lagos beautifully presents the unique message of unity in diversity. Onidiri tells a tale experienced by many Nigerian women way back when they were children. A tale about hair-making days and the first baptism of the Fulani nomads, whose wives were adept at hair-making but who left indelible memories of the experience in the minds of young girls.

The occasion was graced by stakeholders, family and friends, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who was the special guest of honour. Speaking at the launch, Olubukopla said: “Our vision is to create an enabling environment for a pool of creative minds and talents from diverse fields to hone their skills, master their craft and impact their chosen industry and the world at large.”