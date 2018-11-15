Between Davido and Eko Atlantic City: Who’s lying?

Sensational singer, Davido few days back sparked another controversy after he tweeted that the reason he was denied the Eko Atlantic City venue because of the party he supports. The superstar’s tweet went viral on the internet, complying the management of the Eko Atlantic to come out and clarify the allegation.

In a statement, the Eko Atlantic said they didn’t deny him use of the facility because of his political affiliation. They frowned at the idea that they are politically motivated in their decision.

Proving their claims, Eko Atlantic also revealed that Davido alongside some upcoming artistes shot a video in the city earlier this year, which they welcomed, “as we believe in the development of our entertainment industry in Nigeria as seen on our social media pages,” However, as it stands now, who’s lying between Davido and Eko Atlantic City? Meanwhile, the former is yet to react to latter’s claims, and it implies that silence in this context is not golden, but means consent. What do you think?