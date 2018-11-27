AWCON: Super Falcons break Cameroonian hearts again

By Ben Efe, Accra

Cameroon’s revenge mission against Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations failed to materialise as they fell 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Full time scores were 0-0, after both sides battled to a stalemate in a game Cameroon showed more hunger to win. But for the tight Super Falcons defence marshalled by captain Onome Ebi and the good saves made by Oluehi Tochukwu in goal, the Cameroonians would have had their day.

The Super Falcons were outplayed in the midfield and forwards Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala struggled to find their bearing. It was only on one occasion that Oparanozie managed to squeeze in a shot, but it was saved by Annette Ngo Ndom.

However, in the ensuing shoot-out, she couldn’t cope with the mastery of the Nigerian penalty takers. Tochokwuch made a good save and Cameroonians missed target.

With the result Nigeria has picked the first ticket to the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup in France. The final is billed for Saturday December 1.