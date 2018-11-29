Atletico move into last 16 with win over hapless Monaco

Madrid – Atletico Madrid clinched their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday by beating AS Monaco 2-0 at home.

The result also ensured that Thierry Henry’s hapless visitors will now even miss out on qualification for the Europa League.



Koke scored Atletico’s fastest-ever UEFA Champions League goal within two minutes and Antoine Griezmann added a second after 25 minutes.

And before any hopes of a late Monaco comeback could be contemplated, they were ended with Radamel Falcao’s 83rd minute missed penalty kick.

The win meant that Atletico, who were knocked out of the group stage of Europe’s elite competition last season, have advanced to the knockout stages.

They are provisionally leading Group A with 12 points from five games.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund drew goalless with Club Bruges later on Wednesday but Monaco were left guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, having gleaned just one point.

Atletico took their early lead when Spanish midfielder Koke let fly from outside the area.

He then watched his shot float into the net with the help of a heavy deflection from a Monaco defender.

France forward Griezmann doubled Atletico’s advantage midway through the first half.

He delivered a neat finish with the outside of his left boot after being teed up by former Monaco winger Thomas Lemar who had coasted down the wing with ease.

Monaco, second from bottom in Ligue 1 with only two wins in all competitions, improved somewhat in the second half as Atletico lost focus and carved out a number of chances.

They were presented with a glorious chance of getting back into the game with eight minutes remaining.

That was when Atletico defender Stefan Savic handled in the area and was sent off for a second yellow card.

But in a moment indicative of Monaco’s rotten form, Falcao, a former darling of the Atletico faithful, completely missed the target from the spot at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The stadium will host the competition’s final next June.(Reuters/NAN)