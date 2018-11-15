Breaking News
Translate

Atiku 100% inaugurates S-South state chapters today

On 11:31 pmIn News by adekunleComments

ATIKU 100%, a national campaign organisation established to propagate the presidential aspiration of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will today, inaugurate its South-South/Akwa Ibom State chapter.

Mr Peter Obi and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku

This was made known in a statement signed by its state Coordinator, Mr. Patrick Iwok and South-South Coordinator, Mr. Victor Okon .

The statement said: “ Access to a greater Nigeria is to propagate the presidential ambition of PDP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku 100% is present in all states of the federation and it is structured to cover all the local government areas, federal constituencies and senatorial districts.”

Okagbare asks Nigerians in Diaspora to support Atiku


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.