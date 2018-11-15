Atiku 100% inaugurates S-South state chapters today

ATIKU 100%, a national campaign organisation established to propagate the presidential aspiration of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will today, inaugurate its South-South/Akwa Ibom State chapter.



This was made known in a statement signed by its state Coordinator, Mr. Patrick Iwok and South-South Coordinator, Mr. Victor Okon .

The statement said: “ Access to a greater Nigeria is to propagate the presidential ambition of PDP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku 100% is present in all states of the federation and it is structured to cover all the local government areas, federal constituencies and senatorial districts.”