ASUU Strike: Students Union backs action

…Decries not being carried along

By Dayo Adesulu

The National Union of Nigerian Students, NUNS, has sided the ongoing ASUU strike, saying that’s the only action the Federal Government respects.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday (Sunday), its Chief Press Secretary, Amb Ibrahim Olawale Seriki said: “Since our government understands no diplomacy but radical approach , then let the ASUU strike press home the repositioning of education in this country.

“Challenges in education sector visa viz ASUU Strike, COEASU Strike and implementation of Needs Assessment report on Polytechnic deserve an aggressive approach to ensure our Institutions do not remain under lock.

He, however lamented that ASUU did not carry the students union along in their struggle to reposition our Nigerian universities.

” As a major stakeholder in the sector, we are however not very comfortable that ASUU did not involve us as students leaders in all these struggle, “he said.

He said: “We assume that the insincerity of some students bodies to ASUU and the sector in the past mighty have caused the lost of confidence in students structure.”

NUNS, however vowed that the rebirth of NUNS under the present leadership would surely correct those misinformation and controversial stand of student structure in the past.

Reiterating NUNS commitment to the struggle of ASUU, Seriki explained that ASUU decision at every time has always been to reposition education in Nigerian.

He said: “Considering the state of university education in our dear country, every sane citizen will definitely fault ASUU if they remain silent or refuse to act in rescue our education system.

“We remain consumer of every thing because our education system is weak to produce producers or inventors of anything except a mere repairer. “At this stage of our dear nation, we still have some professions who are not trained in Nigeria and are force to patronise foreign experts to execute most jobs in our country.

It is a shame and we must collectively end.