ASUU strike paralyses UI

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

AS the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) began its strike yesterday, academic activities at the University of Ibadan were totally paralysed.



The strike will no doubt cripple the second semester examinations which is fixed for November 26, 2018.

Students who should have resumed lectures as from 7am were seen in their halls of residence playing table tennis and watching films.

When Vanguard visited the campus, all faculties and lecture rooms were devoid of the usual hustle and bustle.

Faculties like Social Sciences, Arts, Education and Agriculture were completely deserted by both lecturers and students.

Speaking on the strike, the ASUU chairman UI, Dr Deji Omole encouraged his members to be resolute in their fight for the future of the Nigerian child.

To ensure strict compliance, he set up a monitoring Committee led by Professor Gbenga Olujide.

Vanguard observed that due to late information on the suspension of the strike earlier fixed for yesterday, some non-teaching staff of the institution did not report for duty.