Army denies removal of Texas Chukwu as Spokesman based on incapability

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Nigerian Army has denied media report (not by Vanguard) that the removal of its Spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu and replacement by Brigadier General Usman Sani was as a result of the former handle and manage proper information regarding the ongoing counter insurgency in the north east.

This was contained in a Press Statement signed by General Chukwu himself which was made available to our Correspondent on Friday.



The statement reads: “The attention of the Directorate of Army Public Relations has been drawn to a news report trending in the online media published by the Cable titled; ARMY REPORTEDLY REMOVES TEXAS CHUKWU AS SPOKESMAN, RE-APPOINTS USMAN.

“In the said story, the report stated inter alia, that Army reportedly removes Texas Chukwu as spokesman, reappoints Usman.

“The Directorate wishes to state categorically that the report is not only malicious but an attempt by the writer to tarnish the reputation of the senior officer which he has built over the years in the course of his career as well as misleading members of the public.

“The write-up further alleged that his removal followed outcry from different quarters on his “inability” to manage information on counter-insurgency campaign, which is completely untrue and unsubstantiated.

“Contrary to the report, the Directorate wishes to state that, the re-appointment of Brigadier General Sani Usman is a routine deployment in the Nigerian Army following his completion of the Strategic course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and not based on media management as alleged by the report.

” It is also pertinent to state that Brigadier General Texas Chukwu will be proceeding to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos for his Strategic course.

“Consequently, the Directorate wishes to state that the writer has only succeeded in exhibiting his ignorance or complete lack of knowledge about postings and appointments in the Nigerian Army.

“The Directorate therefore calls on the authority of The Cable to advice the reporter to cultivate the habit of verifying facts as well as balancing his report before rushing to the press.

“The medium is requested to tender an unreserved apology to the senior officer as well as the Directorate of Army Public Relations through the same medium within 24 hours or be ready to face legal action.”