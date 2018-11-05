Alkali’s death: Lalong begs Army to forgive Plateau people

…Appeals to Army not to avenge death of Army General

…As Buratai blames security agencies for non diligent investigation, prosecution in past cases

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – GOVERNOR Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Monday, led a delegation of people to the Army Headquarters, Abuja, to beg the Nigerian Army not to avenge the recent gruesome murder of the former Army Chief of Administration,Major General Idris Alkali, rtd,allegedly by some indigenes of the state.



Lalong also appealed to the Army not to expose the state to danger by abandoning its ongoing security operations in the state as a result of the dastardly act.

Alkali was reportedly killed at Dura-Du, a community in Jos South Local Government Area of the State, on September 3,allegedly by a mob protesting attack in their area the previous evening by unknown assailants.

In his mission statement during the meeting with the Chief of Army Staff,Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the governor, who condemned the killing of the retired senior army officer, pledged that the state government would continue to accord army authorities all necessary cooperation to fish out the remaining suspects behind the act.

Lalong regretted that the development came at a time the military especially the army was doing everything possible to restore lasting peace in the state.

He said:” I sit here on behalf of the people of Plateau State on this very unusual visit because it happens that it is coming at an unusual occasion.

“I call it unusual because it is not just a very sad moment not for the people of Plateau State but also for the people of Nigeria.

“It’s the first time in our life to witness this kind of phenomenon and it is very unfortunate. I’m talking about the death of one of your gallant officers, General Idris Alkali of blessed memory.

“And when it happened in Plateau State, we knew it was a military affairs and it now became a military investigations.

” The government watched keenly and where we were supposed to help, we did our best and our best was to reveal the identities of those who did this.

“I want to on behalf of the government Plateau State extend our gratitude first for unveiling and bringing out the culprits. But it is unfortunate that it is coming in Plateau State at the time that you are also helping us to restore peace in Plateau.”

Continuing, the governor added:”These are parts of the things that I know the president inherited.We also came and inherited some of these things.

“But you have done your best in the armed forces to restore peace in Plateau State and with the cooperation we are giving when we had the unfortunate incident,I’m sure it is one of the series of some of the problems that are still buried on ground in plateau state.

“But on behalf of the Government of Plateau State, we are here to condole you and the entire armed forces for the unfortunate incident but also to appeal that please do not get discouraged by what happened.

“We appeal that we join hands together and we will always cooperate with you so that we can unveil more of these acts in plateau state and in Nigeria.

“So we extend our condolences and

we pray that the almighty God will grant the deceased enteral rest.”

The governor told Buratai that:”From here, we are going to visit the family of the officers and we pray that this kind of thing should not happen anywhere in Nigeria.”

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff,Lt. General Tukur Buratai, commended the governor but attributed the unfortunate death of the retired Army General to wrong people in leadership position who he noted, abandoned their responsibilities.

Besides,the Army chief also blamed the death of Alkali on non diligent investigation and successful prosecution of individuals who had been found wanting in similar situations in the past in the country.

Hear him:”We thank you for being with us and the family and expressing concern for this unfortunate incident.

“We know that security is something that is quite fundamental and it is one of the purposes of governance in every society.

“Without security, so many things will go wrong and there won’t be development and the peace that is required in the society will not be there if there are frequent hitches and individuals taking the laws into their hands.

“It has taken us too long to realize this unfortunate situation in such a way that authorities which are supposed to really take care of the activities of their people and even every other person within their domain have reneged on their responsibilities and this is one of the outcomes of such irresponsible conducts by certain individuals over the years.

“And it is good that it been realized and appropriate steps would be taken to remedy it in the future but it’s being at a very heavy cost not only the case of gen Alkali but others have gone the same way that have never been reported and even those that were reported were never conclusively investigated and those that were involved properly prosecuted and this has created a very big gap in our responsibilities in our various segment of the security agencies.

“It is gap that has been created unfortunately because one of the discoveries that we made during our investigations was that one of the incidents of one vehicle we recovered occurred as far back as 2013, and the investigations was never conclusive and no action was taken and the case was closed.

“That is to show that almost all the security agencies in the state knows what was happening in that community and nobody bothered to take decisive action and this is one of the bane of the security agencies across the country.

“If we are not decisive and take actions in such things, the consequences are always grave and we’ll always be the victims instead of trying to protect ourselves and protect the society.

“The society will be at the receiving end as well as the security agencies.

“I want to believe that this incidence of General Alkali will be a wake up call to all the security agencies including the military.

“We have a task force that has been there for several years and still such things continue to happen it’s quite unfortunate and should not be allowed at all.