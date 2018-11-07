Alaghodaro: Waje, Mayorkun to inspire Edo youths at concert

As part of activities lined up for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second year anniversary, Edo State will on Friday, play host to A-list artistes led by popular songstress, Waje and Hip-Hop rave, Mayorkun, in Benin city.



A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the state government has finalised plans for the concert, which will fete Edo youths at the King’s Square in Benin City.

He noted that the concert is part of activities lined up for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, which showcases Governor Obaseki’s investment in Edo people, specifically in health care, education and job creation.

He added that the event will start from 6pm, after the two major events in the day, namely; EdoJobs Job Fair/Summit, holding at the Edo Innovation Hub and Women’s Summit, which holds at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, Ugbowo, Benin City.

According to him, “We are intent on engaging the youths, who are major drivers of economic growth. In the course of the last two years, we have rolled out a number of programmes to get them busy, with the most impactful being EdoJobs and the Edo Innovation Hub.”

He said that one of the lead acts, Waje, was raised in Benin City, and aside featuring as an act for the concert, will also inspire youths in the state, adding, “We realise that youths need role models, people who have gone through the same stress as they did, walked the same streets and all that, but have come out triumphant in life. That is the message that Waje will be bringing to Edo youths at the concert.”

He said other local acts will also be featured at the concert, adding that the state government prioritises the arts industry and is already devising means to mainstream the sector into its programmes, an effort that will be set off with the Edo TV Village, among other initiatives.