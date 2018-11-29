Akeredolu has made Akure Airport viable, cynosure of all eyes – NAMA

AKURE – THE National Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State for making the Akure Airport viable for public use.

The new Airspace manager, Akure Airport, Engr. Adebayo Ogunleye, who led members of his team on a courtesy visit to the governor’s office, said Governor Akeredolu has turned the airport and the state into cynosure of all eyes.



Ogunleye said: “When I resumed as the Airspace Manager in Akure, what I used to know Akure to be has completely changed and I must commend you Sir for the infrastructural development your administration has put in place.

“Before this administration came on board, there is hardly an Aircraft that comes into the state on a daily basis, but after you assumed office, you have turned the Akure Airport into a beehive of business activities as flights now fly into the state often on daily basis.

“We are also here to inform you that the Chief Executive of NAMA is highly committed to uplifting the Akure Airport from Category One Airport to Category Two by introducing lots of decision equipment that would turn the Airport to a more viable one.

“NAMA as a body has equipment to guide the pilot’s jurisdiction, but what we have here now is only for Sunset and Sunrise which is not too good for Akure.

“So, having been trained on all sorts of equipment, I was sent here to be part of the team that would install the Instrument Landing System (ILS) that would be deployed to this state.”

He explained that the ILS will enable flights to come at all times and would allow the Pilot to land even at zero weather condition.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said the Akure Airport is very important to his administration.

His words: “Akure is important to us; we were billed to be a cargo airport. What we are looking up to is when we will have a full fledge cargo airport; so that we can have our produce exported to another country. What we have done within the airport now should be up to 1 km of road. We have been making our little contribution to help the airport.”