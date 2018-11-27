Air Peace boss tasks cabin crew members on customer service

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has urged cabin crew members to deepen their customer service and crisis management skills to forge a better relationship between airlines and their passengers.

Onyema made the call at the 2nd Cabin Crew Fair 2018 organised by MamaJ Aviation Consult Limited at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Annex, Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos on Saturday.

In a related development, the Air Peace boss and the carrier’s Cabin Services Manager, Florence Opia have been honoured with the Outstanding Aviation Personality of the Year and the Cabin Crew Excellence awards respectively.

Delivering the keynote address at Cabin Crew Fair with the theme: “Raising the Bar of the Cabin Crew Profession,” Onyema commended Nigerian cabin crew members for acquitting themselves creditably in their primary roles of ensuring the safety, security and comfort of air travellers.

He, however, urged Nigerian cabin crew members to do much more in delivering top-notch customer service throughout their flights and learn to de-escalate crises before they degenerate.

The Air Peace chairman, who was represented by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said cabin crew members were a critical link between an airline and its passengers.

Where cabin crew members failed to provide good customer service, he warned, an airline would be negatively impacted no matter the quality of its flight services.

He urged Nigerian cabin crew members to be proud of their origin and project the beautiful cultures of their country in everything they do, including their communication style.

Onyema confirmed that Air Peace had provided employment for almost 300 cabin crew members, pledging to continue to provide opportunities for Nigerians to exhibit their skills and make the nation proud in the global aviation industry.

He commended the Chief Executive Officer of MamaJ Aviation Consult Limited, Joy Ogbebo for working tirelessly to promote Nigerian cabin crew members and deepen standards in the profession in the country. Onyema urged cabin crew members to emulate the fine standards represented by Ogbebo.

Meanwhile, Onyema and Air Peace Cabin Services Manager, Florence Opia have received MamaJ Aviation Consult Limited’s Outstanding Aviation Personality of the Year and Cabin Crew Excellence awards respectively.

Chief Executive Officer of MamaJ Aviation Consult Limited, Joy Ogbebo said Onyema was honoured for immensely supporting the “development of the cabin crew profession and provision of job opportunities to the highest number of cabin crew members in the industry.”

Opia, she added, was recognised for her role in “management training monitoring, mentoring and motivation of cabin crew members to meet safety standards and deliver excellent service.”