AFCON 2019: Eagles to return to Uyo for camping

Super Eagles will return to Uyo for their Africa Cup of Nations build-up, and most likely travel from the Akwa Ibom State capital to neighbouring Cameroon for the continental soccer showpiece in June 2019.

Speculation has been on already that the Eagles would most likely play their last match of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers at Goldswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo against The Pirates of Seychelles on March 22, but the schedule is said to be more than that.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr revealed this at eh weekend during a cable television sports programme. H e stated the move would solve many issues bothering on logistics and acclimatization because Uyo is close to Cameroon’s border.

That has now informed the Franco-German tactician’s decision to suggest Uyo as base camp for the Eagles’ AFCON countdown programme, which he said will be set in motion with the match against Seychelles and an international friendly in the same month.

Although Rohr was not specific about the number of friendlies his side would get heading towards AFCON 2019, the former Burkina Faso, Gabon and Niger Republic coach stressed that he wants to make use of every international window available to get his team prepared.