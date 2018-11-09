Adeleke is alive, says Campaign Organisation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

OSOGBO—THE Campaign Organization of Senator Adeleke, yesterday, denied the rumoured death of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the last election in Osun state.

The news threw the Ede community, the country home of the politician into a state of confusion as many people trooped to the place to confirm or otherwise of the news.

An online media had in the early part of yesterday went viral with the news captioned ‘Ademola Adeleke Slumps, Dies At Logos Airport’.

It was, however, discovered that the deceased only shared the same names with Senator Adeleke.

Reacting to the news report, Adeleke’s campaign organization said: “Our attention has been drawn to an evil rumour circulating about the state of health of Senator Ademola Adeleke. We affirm that the people’s governor is hale and hearty.

“As a distinguished senator and holder of the people’s mandate, Ademola Adeleke has been attending to statutory duties within and outside his constituency in good health and high spirit. There was no time the Senator suffered health failure either at airport or anywhere else.

“We, therefore, urge our teeming supporters and the good people of Osun state to ignore any fake news purporting health failure on the part of the Senator. It is a product of warped minds and infantile imagination of usurper of peoples’ mandate.

“All hands are on deck to regain the mandate of the people freely given on September 22. We owe Osun people that sacred duty.”

Also reacting, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PPDP, Diran Odeyemi said: “We want to urge Nigerians and rumour peddlers not to wish our candidate dead. We are optimistic that Senator Adeleke will reclaim his mandate in Osun State and liberate Osun people.”