A successful life: COWLSO sets agenda for modern women

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode’s who is also Chairman of of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, led other members to a successful 2018 National conference with a Communique issued at the end of the event.

At the end of the 18th National Women’s Conference, with the theme: “Strengthening our collective impact,” organised by COWLSO, held at Eko Hotels & Suites on Tuesday 23rd – Thursday 25th October, 2018, the following resolutions were made by over 2500 participants:

*Women are to acquire the necessary skills to live a desired life and choose their priorities for success

*women should be brave and also conquer the fear of failure;

Have the right attitude for a successful marriage; choice of man and family type; and define their goals which should be shared by the partner

*Have the ability to recover from issues of life

*Must establish process of communication and interaction in marriage

*Develop perseverance by uniquely developing one’s will power

*Women are to seek professional advice on retirement,

Investing and saving on regular basis but should never put all their eggs in one basket

*Women are encouraged to know their rights under the law and to speak out and seek help, when in abusive relationship or see others being abused

*Women should know that the goal of parenting remains the same, but methods must change

*They must understand that technology has become indispensable in our children’s daily lives

*Women are to prepare their children for the digital future, by ensuring they acquire relevant skills but must put needed internet security measures in place

*Women must reinforce core values and keep line of communication open

*Women are advised that for effective parenting in this digital age, they must be willing to learn, unlearn and re-learn

*Women are counselled to prevent children from becoming mothers, by putting machinery in place for continuous sensitisation and advocacy

*Women should take their health seriously, especially from age 40 years, by ensuring reduction in dietary salt, increase intake of fruits, vegetables and maintain an ideal body weight, by engaging in regular physical exercise.