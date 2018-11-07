50% of teachers in A’Ibom fail written, oral English tests

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Fifty percent of teachers who were invited for the 11th edition of the Inoyo Toro Foundation Teachers’ Award for Excellence in Akwa Ibom State, failed to score 50 percent in oral and written English.

Lamenting the development at the award presentation ceremony for teachers who excelled in other subjects, Chairman of the screening committee of the award, Dr. Iniobong Joshua, decried the absence of a winner in English Language as well as Mathematics and Economics.

He said: “It is also very sad and appalling to note that no teacher could score up to 50% in the English test and orals. Thus, this year there is no price in the English Language. History had no contestant as the three teachers invited never turned up.’’

Also speaking at the event, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita emphasised the need for government at all levels to channel more resources towards upgrading facilities in public schools, stressing that the failure to give attention to education accounts for the dwindling standard of education.

Oyo-Ita, who was the Guest Speaker at the forum, explained that improved infrastructural facilities and motivation of teachers contribute immensely to performance.

She said the Federal Government needed to develop and sustain a strong educational policy that would improve the teaching profession.