33 bag first class in Wesley varsity, Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—33 of the 525 students of the Faith based Westley University, in Ondo State, yesterday, bagged first class degrees during its three years combined convocation ceremony.

Orphan emerges Caleb University best graduating student

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Sunday Ndubueze Ukachukwu gave the breakdown of the graduands to include 214 for 2016, 149 for 2017 and 162 for 2018.

Ukachukwu said: “Of the total number, 33 bagged first class honours, 211second class upper, 223 second class lower, 56 got Third Class, while only two had pass degree.”

The Vice Chancellor noted that on assumption of office he has ensured that both “academic and administrative operations align with best practices.

“All our 21 programmes in the university are accredited. We are working very hard to add more relevant new programmes with the intent of ensuring that they reflect the realities of times.”

On challenges of the institution, Prof Ukachukwu listed poor student enrolment and poor funding.

He said: “Westley University is not second class university to any other one. Rather, it is one you can be proud of and you can also help to build to any standard of your expectation.”

“Our Archbishop, Bishops, Lay Presidents, Presbyters and indeed all lovers of good education are hereby called upon to champion this as well as to institute scholarship/ sponsorship of students to Westley University. It is our own.

In his address, the Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence Samuel Emeka Kanu Uche said that the university had survived in the past years despite her teething problems which are being addressed by the Board of Trustees and Governing Council recently put in place.