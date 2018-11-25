25th Oronna Ilaro Festival begins Nov 10

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ILARO—The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Ogun State, has said that the 25th Oronna Ilaro Festival of the kingdom will begin from Saturday 10th and end Sunday 18th November 2018.

The monarch disclosed this, during a world press conference he personally addressed in Lagos on Friday, heralding the weeklong event said to be the biggest tourism festival in Ogun State.

“The origin of the celebration of Oronna Day/Festival could be traced to the very beginning of Ilaro shortly after it was founded by Aro, a brave hunter and farmer from Oyo Ile sometime in the middle of the 17th century. Not long afterwards, Ilaro was under the threat of invasion by the notorious and fearful Dahomean Army. Aro had no choice but to send message to warriors and princes in Oyo to join him in protecting the fertile land from the marauding Dahomean fighters.

“One of the Oyo princes and warriors that answered that call was Oronna who won many battles and became a generalissimo in the defence of Ilaro from Dahomeans and other attackers.”

The festival expected to take off with festival carnival/road show from 10am on Monday 12 November, 2018 will also feature medical checkups, igunnuko masquerade display, football competitions, traditional efe dance, colourful gelede display sisi Ilaro beauty pageant among others.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among others.