2019: Why Nigerians must reject APC, PDP — Christian Elders Forum

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, in association with the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria, CSMN, have urged Nigerians to reject both the All Progresives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

NCEF, at a recent press conference, urged Nigerians to clamour for new candidates and new political parties, stressing that it is not too late to mobilize and dismiss the current political class.

Addressing a press conference to sensitize Nigerians in the next political dispensation, the Christian Elders represented by Elder Nath Okoro, Ambassador Moses Ihonde and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel said: “It makes sense to reject the two frontline parties, APC and PDP, for lack of credible performance and seek righteousness in governance as the flagstaff for New Nigerian President instead the current campaign to choose a lesser of two evils.

“The people have suffered long enough and politicians should no longer take the patience and perseverance of Nigerians for granted. Rather than propose two evils for Nigerians to choose from, NCEF believes that it does not make sense that a nation of 200 million people is unable to find a righteous man/woman to lead if we are determined to promote righteousness in Nigeria. Yes, We Can.

“Neutrality of the Church at times like this is tantamount to leaving the flock alone without the guidance of a shepherd.”

“It is not a Constitutional provision. Zoning of political offices does not have backing as Federal Character under the Constitution, which is even ignored by the present Federal Government. Under the circumstances, Nigerians are not bound to stick with zoning arrangement. More so, the far North provided leadership from 2015 to 2019.