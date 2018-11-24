2019: We will end APC’s reign in Lagos — PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said it was sure to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) to capture the state in the 2019 elections.

The state Organising Secretary of the party, Mr Johnson Agbaje, spoke in Epe during the campaign flag-off of Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, the Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the party.

He said the party had been repositioned for greatness and the confidence of residents in the party was growing by the day.

Agbaje said that residents were tired of what he called the failures of the APC administration in the state.

“The PDP will win in 2019. We are very confident.The people are tired of the APC and their failed promises and they want us to give them hope.

“We are the party of the people for the people. We are the party to deliver Lagos and give it to the people.

“With the growing confidence in the PDP, we will surely win in 2019,” he said.

Agbaje said all the candidates of the PDP for the general elections in the state were people of integrity with the capacity to deliver.

He described Oyewusi as a candidate with a very rich pedigree, saying the party trusted in her capacity to give better representation to the Lagos East in the Senate.

“We have given the Lagos East a woman with great capacity. A woman who will bring the needed development for the people of this area.

“We have given you a woman with proven track records. We need you to support her and vote for her for better representation,” he said.

Oyefusi, a daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, said she was contesting the Senate seat to bring development to the Lagos East Senatorial seat.

She said she was contesting to contribute her quota to nation-building and create opportunities for women.

The candidate urged people of the area to give her the required support, promising not to disappoint if elected.

“I am going to the Senate to contribute to laws that will strengthen our communities and bring development, not only to our people here, but to the entire nation.

“I will create opportunities for our youths. I will fight for increased representation of women in politics.

“I am for the development of this area. By the grace of God, I will make you proud”, she said.

Oyefusi urged the people of Lagos East to vote for the PDP, as the party would not disappoint them in 2019.

Newsmen report that Oyefusi and her campaign team, after her official flag off at her Marina area of Epe, later moved from one part of the ancient town to another to sell her manifesto to the people.