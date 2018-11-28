2019 polls: Christian elders to screen presidential candidates

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—Christian Elders, under the aegis, National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, said they have resolved to screen new presidential candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The forum also urged Nigerians to support new presidential candidates as viable righteous options for the next elections.

The Christian elders, headed by Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, are inviting new presidential candidates to a consultation meeting “as a result of calls by concerned Nigerians that NCEF should engage them following the recent press conference.”

In a statement by NCEF Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel said the consultation meeting is scheduled for Friday at Onigbagbo House, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos by 12.00 noon.