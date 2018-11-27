2019: PDP yet to release Presidential campaign timetable

…urges members, supporters to await official signal

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged its members, supporters and indeed all Nigerians to dismiss a report on social media detailing the schedule of its Presidential campaign nationwide.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the party said it would make public the timetable of its campaign itinerary very soon, urging members of the public to be well guided.

The statement read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a phony post circulating on the social media, purported to be the PDP Presidential campaign timetable.

“The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate venues and dates for zonal rallies, which they claimed to have emanated from the PDP Presidential campaign council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP clarifies that it has not yet released any timetable or timelines for our Presidential campaigns. Similarly, our party has not yet allotted any dates or venues for our campaigns.

“The leadership of the PDP therefore urges all our members and supporters across board to completely disregard the said timetable on the social media, as it did not emanate from the PDP.

“The PDP Presidential Campaign Council led by His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki, will soon make public the authentic timetable for our Presidential campaign and such information will have the full seal of our party and disseminated through PDP official handles.”