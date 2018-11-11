2019: Learn from US mid-term elections, Ayangburen tells politicians

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu,Oba Kabir Shotobi, on Sunday called on politicians to always conduct themselves peacefully by shunning violence before, during and after the 2019 elections.

The monarch made the call in Ikorodu while receiving the Lagos East senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, in his palace.

Oyefusi, a daughter of the immediate past Ayangburen, the late Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, was at the monarch’s palace to seek his blessings for her ambition.

The traditional ruler urged politicians not to see politics as a do-or-die affair, but a platform to seek power for genuine service to the people.

Shotobi advised politicians to learn to imbibe sportsmanship from the recently concluded mid-term elections in the United States of America, devoid of violence or acrimony.

The monarch urged political leaders and candidates to remember that they did not have another country besides Nigeria, advising them to eschew acts that could undermine its peace.

“Politics should not be with bitterness. Politics should be open and peaceful and should be seen as they are doing it all over the world.

“if they can do the mid-term elections in the US recently without violence or crisis, we should achieve the same here.

‘’We monitored the elections, we know the party that won each of the seats in the their own House of Representatives and Senate.

“We know what happened between the Democrats and Republicans.

“The situation should not be different in Nigeria. And it all depends on you politicians to see that we don’t have another country apart from Nigeria. You should shun violence and resolve issues peacefully always,” he said.

Shotobi urged Nigerians to shun money politics but vote according to their conscience, and for people with genuine intentions, to move the nation forward.

He said he was glad to receive Oyefusi and her supporters in his palace and thanked the PDP for choosing her to contest the Lagos East Senatorial seat.

The Ayangburen described the candidate as his daughter, being from the royal family.

He said that he would continue to pray for her to realise her ambition.

The monarch urged those who had come with the candidate and other supporters to be sincere to the pledge to support her and be committed to her emergence in the elections.

“All of you have all come here to seek my blessings for your candidate. But you know I am a traditional ruler and all are my children.

“But you have already caught me unawares by picking one of my daughters. Yes, she is my daughter and I will continue to pray for all my children’s success; that will be my joy.

“But we need the support of all of you who have come with her.We need your commitment and transparency. Don’t do things that will make us find you wanting at the end of the day.

“I congratulate her for being the party’s choice. I will continue to pray for her that God in his infinite mercy should l see her through,” he said.

Oyefusi, on her part, said though the Ayangburen was the head of her household, she decided to inform him of her ambition and seek his blessings because that was the right thing to do.

She thanked the monarch for his blessings and prayers, promising to do him and the people of Ikorodu proud if elected.

Oyefusi said that she was passionate about the development of Lagos East Senatorial district and protection of rights of women, promising to ensure that, if elected.

“I am here because I can’t do anything without coming home. So, my coming to the palace is to let you know my great party has chosen me as its Lagos East senatorial candidate.

“The Oba is the head of my household: he is my father. He has given me his blessings and I want to say thank you to him.

“And I want to assure him and people of Ikorodu that I will do them proud.

“You all know my late father and what he did for this town and nation. I promise to do better than he did when elected.

“I will work for the progress of Ikorodu and the rights of women. I will fight for the implementation of the affirmative action to give more opportunities for women,” she said.

Earlier, Lagos East Senatorial Leader of the PDP, Mr Taiwo Benedict, said Oyefusi emerged candidate after a competitive primary of the party.

He said Ikorodu had never produced a senator for the district,saying the party trusted in the candidate’s capacity and integrity to win in 2019.