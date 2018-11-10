2019 election : 37 candidates battle for Ajimobi’s seat in Oyo

Thirty-seven candidates will contest Oyo state governorship seat comes 2019 general elections.

Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Oyo state displayed the list of the 37 governorship candidates at its headquarters in Ibadan on Friday.



The list showed that 37 out of 49 registered political parties that are functional in the state have governorship candidates.

Among the candidates are Oluseyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party, Saheed Ajadi of Accord Party and Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Party.

Also on the list are Adebayo Alao-Akala of the Action Democratic Party, Akeem Ayodele of the Alliance for Democracy, Olaide Olayiwola of the KOWA Party among others.

Speaking with NAN correspondent on the display of the candidates’ list, Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo state, said ”display of the candidates’ list is part of the electoral processes.



”The development will give opportunity to all electorate and the political parties to know who will fly the flag of their respective political parties in the gubernatorial election.

”The commission will meet all the governorship, national and state assemblies candidates on Tuesday to sensitise them on electioneering and other things that have to to do with the 2019 general elections.” Agboke said.