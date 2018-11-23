2019: Court dismisses suit seeking Wike’s disqualification

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed a suit filed by Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, an aide of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, asking the court to disqualify Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike from contesting the 2019 Governorship Election on account of age declaration.



Ruling on Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/1020/2018, filed by the Rivers APC Factional Chieftain, Justice I.E. Ekwo ordered that the suit be discontinued as was prayed by the plaintiff.

Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, an aide of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, had sued Governor Wike and joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as co-defendants in a suit ordered by the Rivers APC Faction loyal to the Former Rivers State Governor.

William-Wobodo told the court: “Ordinarily this matter is stated for mention today. But counsel on the other side has filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court. However, I intend to withdraw this suit just like I informed the learned SAN on the other side. I made that decision over the weekend and my colleague in chamber is trying to file a notice of discontinuance so that we can bring it to the Court formally. But if the Court is minded, we intend to discontinue this application.”

Justice Ekwo ordered: “After hearing Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo Esq Plaintiff apply in person to discontinue the suit against the defendants and the counsels of the defendants not opposing the application but applying for a cost of N1,000,000 and the court having granted the application, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“That the suit is hereby dismissed.

“That a cost of N50,000 is hereby awarded for the second defendant (Nyesom Ezenwo Wike) against the plaintiff”.

Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo applied to discontinue the suit after counsels to Governor Wike challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was duly nominated to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) for Rivers State in the 2019 General election at a Governorship Primary on September 30, 2018 at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Unhappy with the development, a Rivers APC Faction loyal to Minister of Transportation, briefed Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo who approached the Federal High Court, Abuja to seek the disqualification of Governor Wike from seeking re-election on account of alleged age declaration.

It will be recalled that a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice Chinwendu Nwogu nullified the primaries and congresses conducted by Rivers APC, leaving the party with no governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly Candidates in the 2019 General Elections.