2019: Atiku will sweep polls – Saraki

…Inspects Campaign Council’s Headquaters

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council and Senate President , Bukola Saraki has assured that, given the nationwide support of Nigerians, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is coasting to victory in the February 2019 Presidential election.



Senator Saraki stated this while inspecting the Legacy House headquarters of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Tuesday.

Saraki, who was conducted round various offices at the Legacy House by the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, promised to effectively harness and coordinate all efforts and lead the party and our candidate to victory in the elections.

Saraki noted that “since the emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential candidate, there has been renewed hope among Nigerians towards actualizing their collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the incompetent, divisive and deceptive President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

He added that , “Atiku’s candidacy has reunited Nigerians across board and reawakened our collective consciousness towards the restoration of purposeful leadership and national productivity, irrespective of ethnicity, religion and political affiliations.”

On his part, Secondus urged Nigerians to mobilize enmass for the election, and tasked them to vote out the APC come 2019.