$18.8bn, N205.7bn appeals before Tax Appeal Tribunal — FG

…Ahmed tasks commissioners on high integrity

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

abuja—A total of 209 appeals covering about $18.8 billion, N205.654 billion and Euro 0.821 million are currently before the Tax Appeal Tribunal, TAT, across the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, disclosed this at the inauguration of a new set of Tax Appeal commissioners of the tribunal in Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “As at end of the 3rd Quarter 2018, report shows that a total number of 209 appeals covering about $18.804 billion, N205.654 billion and EUR 0.821million are pending across the zones.

‘’Interestingly, from the trend of activities at the zones in the past years, it is anticipated that following the reconstitution of the tribunals, additional new cases will be filed; which will further increase the caseload.”

Dr. Isa-Dutse described the TAT as “one of the windows provided in Nigeria’s tax administration system which offers an aggrieved party the opportunity to explore other dispute resolution mechanisms before gaining access to the Law Courts.

“Among other things, it helps to reduce the caseload of the over-laden regular courts by providing less formal fora for quicker, cheaper and expert resolution of tax disputes in the public interest,’’ he said.

The Appeal Tribunal was established pursuant to Section 59 (I) and the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007 with a mandate to resolve disputes arising from the operations of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA); Petroleum Profit Tax Act (PPTA); Personal Income Tax Act (PITA); Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA); Stamp Duties Act (SDA); and Value Added Tax Act (VATA), among others.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who inaugurated the TAT Commissioners charged them to discharge their duties with a “high level of professionalism, integrity, diligence and fairness to all parties.”

She also urged them to avoid unnecessary delays and adjournment of cases, adding that their decisions should be in line with tax laws.