Zika virus outbreak hits Indian

Indian authorities have put the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on high health alert in the wake of a Zika virus outbreak in Rajasthan state, according to Xinhua news agency.

A senior health official said Monday all hospitals in Uttar Pradesh had been asked to be extra vigilant on people suffering from fever as the northern state could be the next after Rajasthan where over 100 cases have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the state’s director of communicable diseases, Mithilesh Chaturvedi said there was a need to keep strict watch on people suffering from fever as the Aedes aegypti, the mosquito spreading the Zika virus, “is widely prevalent” in the northern state.

Chaturvedi has advised airports to take preventive measures particularly in dealing with passengers from Rajasthan.

“There should be proper examination of passengers complaining of fever, maculopapular rash or any other associated symptom,” he told the media.

