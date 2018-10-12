Youths hail Gov Emmanuel on workers’ salary

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Akwa Ibom Youth League has commended the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration over its efforts in pushing forward the interests of civil servants in the state as strengthened by the recent survey of state governments across the country by the Non-Governmental Organisation, BudgIT.

The group in a statement issued yesterday said the survey clarified the confusion that had been thrown up by politicians who had sought to use workers welfare to play politics.

BudgIT, one of the leading civil society organisations in the country in the forefront of applying technology to measure the budget performance of federal and state governments had in its survey published this week listed several states owing workers salaries and pensioners’ entitlements with Akwa Ibom not listed in any of the categories.

While commending the efforts of the government in a statement issued on Thursday, the group charged the governor not to rest on his oars in the task of seeing to other issues not addressed in the survey. The group particularly charged the governor to ensure that he continues to clear gratuities of civil servants that were left unpaid by the preceding administration.

“The BudgIT survey goes a long way to further authenticate the claims of the state government on its commitment towards workers’ welfare.

“We are not unaware of the difficult challenges that the state government has faced especially in regard to the Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders, ISPO entered into by the preceding administration just before it left office.”

“We note that despite that despite the challenges that Governor Emmanuel was able to in one measure clear ten years arrears of gratuities he met and has progressively continued to clear it.

“The fact that no worker or pensioner is owed in Akwa Ibom State as authenticated by the BudgIT survey helps to clarify the lies that had recently been made by some political figures to confuse the people of the state over the payment of workers’ entitlements in the state.

“It is gratifying that BudgIT, one of the country’s leading NGOs has clarified the issue and we call on our politicians to desist from telling lies about workers welfare and rather focus on other topical issues that would help to raise the standard of governance in the state.”