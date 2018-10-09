Yekini Nabena explodes, asks senators to remove Saraki

By Nwafor Sunday

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yekini Nabena, Tuesday faulted the political style of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and urged members of the National Assembly (Upper chamber) to remove him.

Disclosing this via his official tweeter handle, Nabena opined that since the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, delegates rejected Saraki on Saturday by voting him out in their presidential primaries, it is now time for the senate to do the same.

Reeling reasons why Saraki should be removed, Nabena averred, When a leader cannot be trusted, cannot be relied upon, cannot keep agreements and perform his legislative duties without confronting the executive arms, the person should be removed.

His statement below:

Bukola Saraki: A Rolling Stone That Gathers No Moss*

The disappointing performance of Sen. Bukola Saraki at the Presidential Election Convention of the @OfficialPDPNig is a befitting end to the ambition of a greedy, untrustworthy and double-dealing politician.

With a miserly 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal’s 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1532 votes, the PDP delegates have given clear indication that they are fed up with Saraki’s political style.

When a leader cannot be trusted, cannot be relied upon, and cannot keep agreements, the people take due cognizance and records of these actions and respond with their votes at the appropriate time.

How will someone who emerged Senate President through conspiracy with members of the opposition Party and against the wishes and interests of his own party be trusted to be elected as the presidential candidate of a party?

Even on his being elected to the position, did Saraki acquit himself creditably?

Throughout Saraki’s tenure as Senate President, it has been one confrontation between the National Assembly leadership with the Executive or another.

Confirmation of Executive nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation has been delayed unnecessarily, annual national budgets delayed. For instance, the supplementary budget of the @inecnigeria for the 2019 General Elections is continually delayed due to Saraki’s selfish political machinations.

A selfish Saraki will rather than perform his constitutional legislative functions by ensuring timely consideration and passage of Executive bills, will rather sabotage the efforts of the Executive in furtherance of his treacherous politics.

Having sabotaged the President Muhammadu Buhari government while in the @OfficialAPCNg ,he later showed his true colours by formally joining the opposition PDP.

The APC bade him goodbye as he returned to the looters club where he belongs. However, in doing so, Saraki must do the needful by giving up the Senate President position. He should be a distinguished Senator in name and indeed.

He cannot continue to preside over the APC-dominated Senate as a member of the minority PDP.

The delegates of the PDP have rejected Saraki as their presidential candidate. Let the Senators also do likewise by rejecting the greedy, deceitful and unreliable Senate President as their leader. A new President of the Senate, free from all allegations of criminality is needed NOW.

However, reacting to the above statement, Bukola Saraki through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu quickly lambasted Mr Nabena, saying that him (Nabena) together with the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole trembles at the hearing of Saraki’s name.

He advised Nabena to focus on the issues in their party and stop poking his nose in what happens to Saraki or his party.

His statement reads:

Response to APC Diatribe

We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki. It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP.