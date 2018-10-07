Wonder of total freedom for every captive

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

JOHN 8:32: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” It is what you know that will either make or mar your destiny.

It will either bind you or set you free. It is what you know that will either open the windows of heaven for you or close the gates of heaven against you. In order words, ignorance is the devil’s deadly master stroke that ushers in bondage and darkness upon all those who refuse to demand for the right path.

Hence, if you are ignorant of the saving grace of Jesus Christ, due to His death at Calvary, and you are yet to believe that He can save you from sin and its’ resultant consequences, then you will, without any doubt in my mind, fall victim of the antics of the devil and be in bondage and servitude to sin, sickness, the society and Satan.

It is mind boggling and heartbreaking to know that most people painstakingly find their way to church because they want to sing and dance, and or they want to show off their clothes and other latest acquisitions. Others go to church because they are in dare need of friend-ship with the opposite sex and or they want to have certain connection with some people that may give them bread and butter.

The truth is that such people have failed to understand the truth of the cross and have become stack ignor-ance of the plan of God for their lives and souls; and if you so choose to remain ignoramus, you will not be free from the stranglehold of the devil, which will plunge you into complete destruction.

That is the reason Jesus said, when you come to know the truth, it ‘shall make you free.’ This goes to say that it is not what the preach-er or the priest knows that matters, but the thing which makes a whole lot of difference to your situation is how much you know what you think you know.

Your freedom does not lie in your societal status nor can your prestigious position or popularity in life give you a foothold before God. Neither can your religion nor the religious rites and activities you undergo give you a head start to run the righteous race. Let me say it in another way: it is not who you are but the calibre of person (Jesus Christ) you know that matters.

When you come in contact with Him your liberation from the yoke of enslavement in the hand of sin and sickness, suffering and Satan will come to an end.

Sinners are bound, tied down on a pole of limitation and held against their will by the devil. He treats them as animals lacking respect, which can be harassed, suppressed and oppressed for his own greater evil. He likens them to a goat tied to a post having a string of certain measures of limitation, which may be either short or long. But that goat tied to that stud cannot go beyond the length and limit of enslavement.

As a taskmaster, Satan does not recognize certificate and he does not respect any title nor position, which is why he ties all sinners up with his rope and makes them to appear like beasts of burden carrying heavy loads that will not go away.

So, no matter the dream a sinner may have and his determined work rate, such a person cannot go beyond the length of rope earmarked for him/her by the devil, because sinners are his capti-ves. But today, Jesus has come to set you free from the enslavement of sin, sickness and Satan.

If you take a good look at your life, you will come to agree with me that you possess some innermost de-sires and aspirations that you will want to come to pass one of these days. In fact, everybody has a dream, a goal, a plan, a destiny and a destination. But the devil has shortchanged you and you are now disadvantaged by design because you have taken up to live a life of sin, which the devil cunningly crafted and swayed you into so that he could box you in and limit your purpose in life. That is why you have become a captive of the devil.

The scriptures succinctly describes such an individual under the knife of the devil as wretched, sold to the influence of sin, and enslaved to lying, drunkenness, smoking, etc. Romans 7:24,14-17, 19,20 “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death? For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.

For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I. If then I do that which I would not, I consent unto the law that it is good. Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.”

Has it ever crossed your mind the kind of grip hold alcohol can have on a graduate, who came out from the four walls of the university in flying colours, to the extent that it stifles his reasoning faculties, as it rules and ruins his life prospects, and at the same time, literally takes him to the cleaners by dumping him in the gutters; thereby, bring shame and pain to his family? Why do you think people spend quality time planning a getaway card out of the country only to be caught at the airport with hard drugs in their stomach? How about that beautiful woman who tried but failed to keep her family.