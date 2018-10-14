Wonder of total freedom for every captive (2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Even though her husband, on many occasions, had put up with the many scandals and insults her misfortune has brought. Yet she can-not cease from brewing more troubles as she nags and loves fighting with neighbours in the yard; in order to avoid heart com-plications and untimely death, he had to send her back to her parents.

All these people end up bringing shame, pain and sorrow to themselves and their families, which was never intended in the first place, but because they were captives of the devil and failed to diagnose the problem of sin, he took advantage and they had a free fall into disgrace. But if you can see through the mirror of the grace of God today, your problems will be ended and you will be set free from the captivity of the devil.

If you let your life get controlled by sin, without giving Jesus a pride of place, then the Saviour cannot help you come out from that mess you have let yourself into, because sin and the Saviour cannot live in your heart at the same time. In order for you to experience improvement in your fortunes, you have to kick out sin and welcome Jesus with both arms. It is possible to live a life free from sin. Yes, you can experience that unforgettable moment today because Jesus has come to town to give salvation to the sinner.

Ogwah commends PDP for transparent primaries

When an individual becomes born again, such a person will no longer commit sin and the appetite for stealing other people’s property will no longer be there. That person will not commit adultery or fornication any more. However, there is something inside that individual like a magnet drawing such a person to do evil. It is only Jesus that saves from sin and sanctifies. The moment the Lord sanctifies you the nature of sin will be completely removed. John 17:17 “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” It is the lack of sanctification which makes you appear alright outwardly, but deep inside your heart experience hidden struggles against the nature of sin.

Without that purity of heart, you cannot see God. Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Psalms 24:3-4 “Who shall ascend into the hill of the LORD? or who shall stand in his holy place? He that hath clean hands, and a pure heart;” He will do it for you today, if you let Him.

If you are a captive to anger, a captive to lust, a captive to inordinate affections and desires, a captive to pornograhy – that when someone is about to discover your moral bankruptcy, you will hastily conceal the screen so that they do not find out that this faithful churchgoer still indulge in the basest of immoral depravity – Jesus can still set you free. With Jesus taking the front row in your life, all that hypocrisy will be taken away and you will become strong to resist sin and you will no longer run around with false flag of conversion from sin.

2 Delta APC gov aspirants step down for Ogboru

The bag wagon effect of false conversion consists of such people who walk so gently outwardly that they act as if that they cannot hurt an ant. They carry big Bible like mine and they go to church in the company of those who sing ‘amazing grace how sweet the sound.’ Any who see them with such air will suffice to say that they are converted.

Mark 6:20 “For Herod feared John, knowing that he was a just man and an holy, and observed him; and when he heard him, he did many things, and heard him gladly.” If you are to make an assumption based on the above verse of the scriptures, you may want to infer that He-rod was born again, converted and one who feared God. In fact, he even sent an invite to John the Baptist because he wanted to hear the message of the man of God. After he must have heard the sound word of God, he openly affirmed that John was a faithful and an holy prophet of God. He even did many things right so that he would be in the good books of the man of God.

But appearance could be deceptive because this same Herod did the unthinkable by taking his brother’s wife. John the Baptist was disappointed with his action and thought that some spiritual counsel will do him a world of good and rid him of the ungodly act so as to shield him against any divine wrath from God, especially since Herod happens to be a pupil under his tutelage and he the teacher and guide. John was convinced that Herod would listen to him and take the right decision, most especially so because he had, in previous circum-stances through his divine instructions, taken right decisions that mattered to his soul needs.

However, after he had preached the sound word of God to him, his disposition towards the man of God changed rapidly because he saw nothing wrong in polygamy, which has been endorsed in the palaces of some of his colleague kings. John will later die in the hands of Herod because his polygamous partner, Herodias, hated John and gave counsel that he should be put to death for preaching a message whose cont-ent disapproves of her ungodly marriage.

Some people go about with an air of self-deception brandishing religion without conversion from sin; but when reality checks on them, they tend to abandon ship simply because the truth of the demand and command of God seems too tough for them to handle.