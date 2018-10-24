Wizkid releases video for ‘Fever’, features Tiwa Savage

Abuja – Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, on Wednesday released the anticipated video for his song ‘Fever’.



The video surprisingly features singer Tiwa Savage in intimate scenes with Wizkid further fueling their relationship rumours.

Prior to the release of the Meji Alabi-directed flick, Wizkid posted several teasers on his Instagram page @Wizkidayo. He wrote, “Fever video in a bit.”

Interestingly, none of the teasers revealed the featuring of Savage especially as the duo are portrayed as ‘lovers’ in the video.

As at press time, the video had gathered over 70,000 views and fans took to the comment section to express their surprise at Savage’s featuring.

@MHDX commented, “I didn’t realise that was Tiwa until about 30 seconds in. Don’t know if I should be happy or jealous.”

@Catherine Ikhumuola said, “Is that Tiwa? Starboy to the world.”

@Mo Lucas wrote, “It’s official, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.”

@Eva Ariyile said, “I thought I was seeing double. Lovely.”

‘Fever’ is one of the only two solo singles Wizkid has released in 2018. The other is titled ‘Master Groove’. (NAN)