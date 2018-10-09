Why we’re collaborating with Nigerian varsities —NASRDA DG

ABUJA—The director general of the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, Prof. Seidu Mohammed has disclosed that the space agency is in collaboration with over 30 Nigerian universities for capacity building and knowledge transfer in area of Aero Space Engineering.

He made this known while speaking on the 2nd Brig. Gen. Michael Agu (rtd) annual lecture and first conferment of fellowship awards with the theme: The Role Nigeria Security Agencies for Peaceful uses of Outer Space held in Abuja.

Prof. Seidu pointed out that Space Agency of Nigeria has a responsibility to collaborate with Nigerian universities and other institutions of higher learning for the development of Aero Space Engineering in the country and grooming of the younger generation.

According to him, the agency had in the last year launched the first African Nano Satellite launched in Florida, which was designed and built by our engineers and was supported by Chinese space agency.

