Why old age won’t count against Useni — Wadak

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State, Isaac Wadak has advocated citizens’ support to ensure Senator Jeremiah Useni, 75, emerges the State Governor in 2019 saying his emergence would address the myriads of problems the state is going through as the Senator has the needed credentials and experience to steer the ship of the state.

Wadak frowned at the opposition’s attempt at campaign of calumny using age as he noted that one time Governor of Ondo State, Pa Adekunle Ajasin was old but he achieved much for the people of old Ondo State.

Expressing his views with Vanguard in Jos, Wadak a retired Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service faulted the leadership style of Governor Simon Lalong especially his actions in the ongoing security challenges and the recently concluded local government council election in 13 of the 17 local government areas of the State.

“I want to take an exception to the issue of age when it comes to electioneering matters. Over time, we have history of people who were much older than Useni that became governors. The case of Adekunle Ajasin is still fresh in our minds. He was very old but performed creditably well as governor of old Ondo state. (We), dedicated members of the PDP believe that the emergence of Useni came through a fair process.

“And I want to say that the young people are in sync with him. I am saying so because we conducted an analysis of all the delegates that performed the exercise and I can tell you that more than 85 per cent of both statutory and ad-hoc delegates were made up of young people mostly below the age of 50. So, there is something they saw in this man that prompted them to give him the mandate.”

“And don’t forget that late GNS Pwajok, a young man that contested the governorship in 2015, got the full support of J.T. Useni. In the light of this, the youths are probably looking at it from that perspective.”