Why NJC dismissed two judges, asked 26 others to face probe

ABUJA—National Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday, sacked Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court in Lagos and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of National Industrial Court, NIC, from the Bench, following their alleged involvement in acts of corruption.

The NJC, in a statement signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it had equally constituted four panels to investigate 26 other judges that allegedly engaged in judicial malpractice.

According to the statement, the council had, at the end of its 87th meeting, Wednesday, found merit in two different petitions lodged against Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia and Justice Fishim, by Acting Chairman ofEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

It said: “Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia was recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari for removal by dismissal from office pursuant to the findings by the council on the allegations of misconduct contained in a petition to the council by Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, alleging that:

“Hon. Mr. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia is a Director/Chief Executive Officer and sole signatory to Nigel and Colive Company contrary to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Several personalities, individuals, government officials and business partners lodged funds into various accounts belonging to the Hon. Judge; and;

“There was an ex-parte communication between the Hon. Judge and Mr. Godwin Oblah, SAN, during the pendency of his matter before His Lordship.

“The council, however, could not consider other allegations in the petition because they are already before a court where the judge is standing trial. Council left those matters for the trial to take its legal course,”

Pertaining to Justice Fishim, the council said it confirmed that the judge, while on the NIC Bench, received various sums of money from litigants and lawyers that had cases before him, and some influential Nigerians, under the false pretence that he was bereaved or that there was delay in the payment of his salary.

“This is contrary to the Code of Conduct for judicial officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

The legal body. which is headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, said it had notified President Buhari of the ingredients of the offence it established against the two sacked judges, and recommended their immediate dismissal.

“In the interim, the council, in exercise of its disciplinary powers under paragraph 21 (d) of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, has suspended Hon. Mr. Justices R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia and James T. Agbadu-Fishim with immediate effect pending their removal from office by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

Finds another guilty of age falsification, orders refund of salary

Meanwhile, NJC said it rejected the letter of voluntary retirement submitted to it by Justice Joshua E. Ikede of Delta State High Court.

Though the voluntary retirement letter was purported to be with effect from October 1, the NJC said its investigations on a petition written by Zik Gbemre, National Co-ordinator of Niger Delta Peace Coalition, revealed that the judge falsified his age.

It said: “Council found that the Hon. Judge ought to have retired since October 1, 2016. Consequently, it backdated his retirement to 2016 and recommended to the government of Delta State to deduct from the retirement benefits of the judge, all salaries received by him from October 2016 till date and remit it to NJC which pays salaries of all judicial officers in the Federation.”

“Council also decided to issue a Letter of Advice to Hon. Mr. Justice K. C. Nwakpa of High Court of Abia State to guard against unwarranted utterances in matters before him. This was as a result of a complaint to the Council by one Princewill Ukegbu.

“Council considered the reports of various investigation committees and dismissed the petitions written against Hon. Mr. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Mr. Justice E. O. Osinuga of the High Court of Ogun State, and Hon. Mr. Justice E. O. Ononeze-Madu of the High Court of Imo State.

“The petition by Wema Bank against Hon. Mr. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court was dismissed because the allegation of misconduct was not established. The judge’s handling of the related matter did not amount to the alleged misconduct.

“The petition on allegation of inducement, bias and alteration of Ruling written by David Olawepo Efunwape, Esq. against Hon. Mr. Justice E. O. Osinuga of High Court, Ogun State was found to be false.

“Council, therefore, decided to report David Olawepo Efunwape, Esq., to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, for appropriate sanctions for making false allegations against a judge.

“The petition written by Hon. Eugene Okechukwu Dibiagwu against Hon. Mr. Justice E. O. Ononeze Madu was dismissed by the Council for lack of merit.

“Council also decided to warn the petitioner and asked him to apologise to the Hon. Judge for the false allegation of inducement.

“New petitions written against twenty-six judicial officers from the Federal and State High Courts were considered by Council, after which it resolved to empanel four committees to investigate.

“The remaining petitions were summarily dismissed for obvious and manifest lack of merit, being subjudice, concerning administrative matters, or that such petitions were matters for appeal.

“The dismissed petitions were against Hon. Mr. Justice J. O. Bada, Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Benin Division, Hon. Mr. Justice Abdul-Kafarati, Chief Judge, Federal High Court and Hon. Mr. Justices I. N. Buba, H. R. Shagari, R. M. Aikawa, O. E. Abang all of the Federal High Court.

Others are Hon Justice Marshal Umukoro, Chief Judge, Delta State and Hon. Mr. Justice E. G. Timi also of the Delta State High Court, Hon. Mr. Justice S. U. Dikko, Chief Judge, Nasarawa State, Hon. Mr. Justice P. N. C. Umeadi, Chief Judge, Anambra State, Hon. Mr. Justices A. O. Opesanwo, A. J. Coker both of Lagos State High Court, Hon. Mr. Justice C. I. Gabriel Nwankwo, President, Customary Court of Appeal, River State, and Hon. Mr. Justices C. A. Okirie and G. O. Omeji both of River State High Court.

Also dismissed are petitions against Hon. Mr. Justice Iniabasi Udobong of High Court, Akwa-Ibom State, Hon. Mr. Justice S. O. Falola of High Court, Osun State, Hon. Grand Kadi, Sokoto State, Hon. Mr. Justice I. B. Ahmed of Katsina State High Court and Hon. Mr. Justice Patricia Mahmoud formerly of the Kano State High Court before her elevation to the Court of Appeal,” the statement further read.