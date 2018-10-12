Why I’m in court over Kogi West primaries — Karimi

LOKOJA—Member representing Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State in the National Assembly, Mr. Sunday Karimi, said his decision to challenge the automatic Senate ticket given to Senator Dino Melaye by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not because he is seeking political settlement, but that he wants due process to be followed.

Karimi, who made this known yesterday in Lokoja, said he has “approached the court to intervene in the botched Kogi West PDP primaries.

“The primaries that produced Senator Dino Melaye as the candidate for Kogi West was a charade.