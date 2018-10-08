Why Buhari’ll defeat Atiku in 2019 – RBM

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS — A pro Buhari group, Re–elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the ratification of his candidature by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2019 Presidential election boasting the President will give the former Vice–President a bloody nose in the coming poll.

In a statement by its Convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, RBM said: “We appreciate the APC for giving Nigerians yet another opportunity to re–elect PMB in 2019.

“On the cardinal programmes he promised, he has done excellently well and it is only proper that a man that has done well be rewarded.

“The President came on board with an unblemished record of public service, and he has justified the confidence that some of us reposed in him in 2015, that he will better his past record. We are happy he did not disappoint.

“Among the 12 aspirants that jostled for the Presidential ticket of the PDP, we do not think any can match the current President in a free and fair election.

“The good thing about 12 is that they have been in public service and their antecedents are well known.

“What, therefore, is before us in 2019 is not a contest between President Buhari, and former Vice President Atiku.”