When looters say they will jail ‘looters’, expect ‘lootocracy’ – Keyamo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, Mr. Fetus Keyamo has reacted to a statement by National Publicity Secretary, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Kola Ologbondiyan who said that its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, if elected in 2019, would jail “all looters” of public treasury under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Ologbondiyan in the statement on Monday said said Atiku would also concentrate on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing the people from hunger and bloodletting.

“The PDP forewarns all looters in the Buhari Presidency, including those involved in the alleged stealing of over N14 trillion from several sleazy oil deals; the alleged undisclosed oil revenue leading to the deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC); alleged stealing of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among other sleazes covered by the Buhari Presidency, to get ready to vomit their loots and face the law in no distant time,” the party said.

Reacting Keyamo on his Twitter handle said When looters say they will jail ‘looters’, then what we expect to be established is a ‘lootocracy’, which is a govt of looters, by looters and for looters. Here is one example.

He also said Let’s start this series showcasing achievements, but we will not forget to add that if you have a President who is patently corrupt, he cannot achieve this much with so little.

PPD’s Ologbondiyan had said “Atiku Abubakar comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.

“What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy; who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens, while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury,” the PDP said.