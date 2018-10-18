We’re committed to healthy cooking options —PZ Wilmer

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—PZ Wilmer, has reiterated its commitment to providing Nigerians with healthy and tasty cooking options even as it announced an addition to its brand portfolio, a new seasoning product under its existing brands, Mamador and Devon King’s.

Speaking at the trade launch in Oyo State, Category Marketing Manager, Chioma Mbanugo, said that they ventured into the seasoning category to offer Nigerians much healthier, valuable and affordable options, something different from the usual.

“Our seasoning cubes all come in five grams as opposed to the four grams currently available in today market. The Mamador seasoning debuts is in three variants which include Classic, Beef, and Chicken while Devon King’s seasoning comes in Classic Tomato, Beef, and Chicken variants.

“Mamador 5g seasoning cubes boast of health benefits as it contains 15 percent Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of Zinc and Iron, while Devon King’s 5g Seasoning Cubes provide Nigerians with tastier meals at a lower cost with its ‘added tomato’. Mbanugo explained that both brands of seasoning cubes give consumers 25 percent more volume than other seasoning cubes at competitive prices.”