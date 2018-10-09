We won’t support parties opposed to restructuring —Ohanaeze

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it would not support any presidential candidate in any of the political parties who is opposed to the restructuring of the country.

Special Adviser to the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, spoke while congratulating both President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for winning the tickets of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, respectively.

He said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had earliet made its position known that restructuring of the country was more important to it than Igbo presidency, pointing out that the country would continue to remain underdeveloped if it was not restructured in line with the thinking of the founding fathers.

“Most Nigerians want the country to be restructured. Nigeria is being run like a unitary government instead of a federation. The people of Nigeria want restructuring according to their regions.

“Atiku Abubakar had repeatedly said he would restructure Nigeria. APC should make restructuring its main campain issue in 2019.

“There are other presidential aspirants like Donald Duke and Oby Ezekwesili.We also congratulate them. They are welcome on board. Nigeria is full of talents and only restructuring can help all these talented people to reach their heights in all areas of human endeavour,” Attamah added.