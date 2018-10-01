We will deliver more than 10 million votes for Buhari – Bus conductors boast

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Bus conductors in Nigeria under the aegis of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) have boasted that their association would deliver not less than ten million votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress , Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general elections.

The association also said the integrity and accountability exemplified by President Buhari stood him out of other presidential candidates in other political parties .

Speaking at the Inauguration of Ogun State Liason Officers and Executives of the association, National Liason Officer, BCAN, Israel Adeshola said none of the presidential aspirants can match him at the polls.

According to him, none of the opponents from other political parties can manage better the resources of Nigeria like Buhari has done in the past years.

“We have members all over the thirty-six states of Nigeria. We have successfully, over five million registered voters in BCAN. We are very sure that president Buhari has no strong rival. Buhari in 2019 is unshakable.

“His integrity and accountability stand him out and if we have that kind of quality in a leader like him, why should he not return.

“We have so many resources and money in Nigeria, how can we manage it, if not by using Buhari to manage it well for us.

“The other contenders have been governors before now and they have no good track records like that of Buhari. But let me assure you that I will lead more than ten million Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He has been well in flushing out the bad eggs in our country and in our democracy”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the State Liason Officer, Olushola Afolabi said the association will deliver votes for the president in 2019.

“We in the BCAN believe in President Muhammadu Buhari and we have resolved to drum support for him.

“The return of Buhari as President come 2019 is not negotiable, we are committed to this cause. We urged all Nigerians and all members of BCAN and BCO to support and ensure we become successful in 2019.

“I want to assure you that the Ogun State team and myself will work and ensure that we deliver Ogun State to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I wish we have had someone like Buhari leading Nigeria for all these years. This is one man who is not afraid of anyone. This is one man who makes promises and fulfils it,” he added