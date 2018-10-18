We need lasting solution to power crisis — Awoyaya

Residents of Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, have called on the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, to urgently provide lasting solution to its epileptic power supply caused by a bad transformer.

The crisis, they said, has grounded economic and social activities in the area, as several small and medium scale businesses have closed shop.

In a show of grief, a resident, Mrs. Folashade Atinuke, explained to Vanguard that “honestly, we are fed up with the palliative repairs of the transformer.

“These measures have not brought about the needed solution. This is totally unfair. The transformer in question has been serving this area for a very long time, when about 20 percent of the present population lived here.

“What we need is a replacement, because each time they come to repair the transformer, it normally does not work for more than two weeks.”

Efforts to contact the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, proved abortive.