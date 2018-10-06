Watch PDP Covention live

Watch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention live from Port Harcourt, courtesy Channels Television

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention Committee, has said that late arrival of delegates delayed the take-off of the convention.

Okowa, who spoke with newsmen at the PDP convention holding in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said the most challenging part of the convention was the inability of delegates to arrive early.

The delegates were being meticulously screened as they troop in but accreditation is still yet to commence.

The delegates were made to pass through three gates of screening before getting into the main bowl where the election would take place.

To enter into the main bowl was made so difficult by the committee that many journalists were not allowed to enter in spite of their accreditation cards.

One of the delegates from Kano, Shuaibu Adamu from Kano assured of successful convention, while Shehu Sani from Bauchi urged delegates to vote the right aspirant.

Joshua Momoh from Delta urged delegates to elect a credible candidate for 2019 Presidential election.

Most of the delegates told NAN that they were satisfied with the security arrangement at the convention venue, especially the weather which was clement.

The delegates in their thousands were already at the convention venue – Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, and had turned the venue into a carnival ground with great pomp and pageantry.

Many aspirants with their supporters were in their various uniforms chanted political songs and making merriment, while awaiting accreditation.(NAN)