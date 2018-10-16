Warri South LG boss tasks firms on devt

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—CHAIRMAN of Warri South Local Government Area, LGA, Dr. Michael Tidi, has enjoined companies doing business in the LGA to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the area.

Tidi, who spoke when he inspected a state of the art hospital being built by Matrix Energy, an oil giant to serve communities in the local government said the local government was willing to partner with any firm doing business in the area to promote their corporate social responsibilities.

He said when they give to the area where their business is located, they would continue to enjoy the support of the people.

Tidi commended Matrix Energy for the hospital, adding that it would add value to lives when completed.

He said: ”I thank Matrix Energy for this laudable project that will add value to the lives of the people in the local government. When this hospital is completed it will serve the medical needs of the people. Let me also appeal to other firms doing business here to perform their corporate social responsibility.”