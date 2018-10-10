Vulcanizer faces N230,000 land fraud charge

A 49 year-old vulcanizer, Olafusi Omodogbe, was on Wednesday brought before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State charged with N230,000 land fraud.

The accused is standing trial on a charge of fraud. Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, prosecuting, told the court that the accused had on Sept. 6 about 11.30 a.m. at Estate area of Okitipupa

committed the offence.

According to him, the accused obtained N230,000 from the complainant, Idowu Emaye, N230,000 on the pretext of seling a plot of land to him in Erinje area of Okitipupa.

The offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Chief Magistrate Dickson Ogunfuyi, who gave the ruling, said the surety who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction,

should show evidence of tax payment.

Further hearing has been fixed for Oct. 22.

